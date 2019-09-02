Gwinnett County police said detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred at Amber Trail Apartments in Duluth late Sunday night.
Police said a caller told 911 dispatchers shortly before 11 p.m. that an elderly female had been shot in one of the complex's buildings.
Officers and emergency services discovered the female victim dead at the scene. Next of kin had not been notified as of Monday morning.
A male in his 30s, who police said attempted to confront the shooter, was also injured in the parking lot with non-life threatening wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital.
"The Gwinnett County Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate," a statement said. "The GCPD K-9 unit also responded to assist in tracking the suspect(s)."
According to police, witnesses described the suspects as two black males wearing all black clothing with masks.
On Monday morning, the apartment building was being treated as an active crime scene.