Gwinnett County police responded to the scene of a homicide in the Peachtree Corners area late Friday night.
Officers were called to 3495 Jones Mill Road on a report of two gunshot victims at 10:46 p.m. Master Police Officer Jacob Albright said officers arrived to find a man and woman who had been shot in a silver passenger car.
"Officers provided medical treatment to the female victim who was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds," Albright said. "The male victim was deceased on scene."
Information about a suspect was not immediately available. Albright said crime scene investigators were processing the scene while detectives worked on identifying the victims and establishing a timeline of events early Saturday morning.
