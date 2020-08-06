Gwinnett County police are investigating an accident on Buford Drive that resulted in the death of a Lawrenceville man Tuesday night.
Police said the accident happened at about 10:04 p.m. while Benjamin Phenix, 35, was trying to cross Buford Drive at the intersection with Braves Avenue in Lawrenceville.
"While he was crossing, he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling on Buford Drive," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "Phenix died from his injuries at the scene. The accident will be investigated by the department’s Accident Investigation Unit.
"The investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward if they saw Phenix before the accident."
Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that lead to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-057786.
