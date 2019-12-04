Gwinnett County police officers are investigating an accident involving a school bus in unincorporated north Gwinnett that left the driver of an SUV dead Wednesday afternoon.
The accident occurred near the intersection of Pucketts Mill Road and Hamilton Mill Road.
Officials with Gwinnett County Public Schools said the vehicle involved in the accident was a special education bus driving students home from Ivy Creek Elementary School. There were five pre-k students on board along with a driver and a monitor.
Police said two occupants of the school bus were checked out by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials, but a school spokesperson said no students were injured and are on their way home. The driver and monitor on the school bus were not seriously injured.
Police said to expect traffic delays in the area.
