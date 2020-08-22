Gwinnett County police are asking for people who have information about a car accident near Lilburn that resulted in the death of a motorcycle driver to step forward.
Police said the the accident happened at the intersection of Rockbridge Road and Tug Drive just before 9 p.m. on Monday. The accident involved a motorcycle, which two men were riding on, and an Audi Q5.
"When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered that two men on a motorcycle collided with an Audi Q5 that turned in front of them," Gwinnett Police Cpl. Collin Flynn said.
The driver of motorcycle, 22-year-old Norcross resident Darwin Lazo, died at the scene of the accident from his injuries. The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the Audi was not injured.
Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference cast No. 20-061275.
