Gwinnett County police said detectives were investigating a homicide on Friday morning in Lilburn.
Patrol units responded to a report of a person shot at 5483 Barnaby Court in Lilburn shortly before 3 a.m.
Police said officers found a 30-year-old Hispanic male with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Police said he died after Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services transported him to a local hospital. The victim's identity has not been released yet.
Police said the victim does not reside at the address of the incident and was visiting friends or family for Thanksgiving.
Police said suspect information is unknown at this time but detectives do not believe the crime is random.
