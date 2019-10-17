Gwinnett County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of two individuals found lying on the floor of a Peachtree Corners hotel room early Thursday morning.
Police responded to a call at 3:42 a.m. reporting suspicious activity at Norcross Inn & Suites, located at 6650 Bay Circle in Peachtree Corners. Police entered the hotel room reported by the 911 caller and saw two deceased individuals on the ground.
Police said the victims' identities have not been confirmed. A Gwinnett County police spokesperson said Thursday morning investigators had not yet identified suspects or a motive.
Police said at 6:18 a.m. detectives were on-scene and CSI was en route to process. At 8:55 a.m., the units were still investigating the scene.
Detectives are on scene & CSI is headed to the scene to process it. If anyone has info please call GCPD or @StopCrimeATL pic.twitter.com/18otggTtAV— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) October 17, 2019
Units are still processing the scene. Anyone with info can call @StopCrimeATL pic.twitter.com/czpfDAb6BY— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) October 17, 2019
Police ask anyone with further information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. The public can leave anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-095784 when reporting information.