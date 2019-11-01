Gwinnett County police said they are trying to determine whether a pedestrian who was killed after he was hit by a car on Interstate 85 at Pleasant Hill Road earlier this week died by accident or if it was a suicide case.
Cpl. Michele Pihera said the man, identified as Justice Babb, 21, was hit in one of the southbound lanes of I-85 just after 10 p.m. Wednesday after he ran into the roadway and ended up in the path of a Nissan Versa. The driver of the vehicle called 911 to report the accident.
"GCPD officers and the Gwinnett County Fire Department arrived on scene and located a deceased man lying in the roadway," Pihera said. "Several lanes were immediately shut down to conduct an on-scene investigation."
The driver of the Nissan told officers he was traveling south on I-85 in the right lane and that he did not have time to react after Babb darted out in front of his vehicle, according to the police report.
Police identified Babb after an officer recalled encountering him earlier, and after discovering he had been arrested in the past, they matched tattoos on Babb's body with photos the Sheriff's Office had of his tattoos from a previous stint in the county jail.
Athens-Clarke County Police notified Babb's parents of his death Thursday.