Gwinnett County Police are investigating an altercation between two men that resulted in one of them dying from a gunshot wound.
Loganville resident Daniel Covington, 31, was shot on the 11 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville on Saturday. Although no charges have been filed in Covington’s death, police said Lithonia resident Kendell Evans, 23, did confess to officers that he shot Covington.
Evans was still at the scene when officers arrived and claimed it was in self defense, according to Sgt. Jennifer Richter.
“He cooperated with the investigation and said that he had just arrived at the location to attend a family event when Covington approached him and engaged in a verbal argument with him,” Richter said. “Covington challenged Evans to a physical fight which Evans refused. Evans retreated and attempted to get away from Covington but Covington pursued him. Evans believed that Covington was armed and was going to shoot him. Evans said he shot Covington to protect himself from being shot. There was evidence located on scene that corroborated Evans’ statements.”
The investigation remains open at this time. Covington died at a hospital that first responders took him to so he could be treated for his injuries.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220069696.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
