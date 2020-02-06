Police were called to investigate a homicide at a Shell gas station on Wednesday night in Duluth.
The preliminary investigation indicated that a man was shot at the gas station and drove from there down Club Drive where officers later found his body.
Police said shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at the Shell gas station located at 1515 Pleasant Hill Road.
Officers began to canvas the area when they couldn't find him at the crime scene. The victim was located in front of apartments at 3740 Club Drive. Police said the victim’s car, a silver passenger car, was found in the roadway with damage from a possible accident.
Officers approached the vehicle and located the victim dead inside. His identity will be released once the next of kin is notified.
Police collected evidence and conducted interviews at the scene and are seeking tips.
Homicide Update: We are seeking tips through @StopCrimeATL at 404-577-8477. For details on tonight’s homicide, click here https://t.co/zDkhDM1FlA pic.twitter.com/GXk3ZFiPmK— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) February 6, 2020
