Gwinnett County police said detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred at Amber Trail Apartments in Duluth late Sunday night.
The deceased victim has been identified as 53-year-old Kim Bessellieu. Another wounded victim, 48-year-old Kevin Hudson, is still recovering.
Police said a caller told 911 dispatchers shortly before 11 p.m. that a female had been shot in one of the complex's buildings. Officers and emergency services discovered Bessellieu dead at the scene.
Hudson, who police said attempted to confront the shooter, was also injured in the parking lot with non-life threatening wounds. He was transported to a local hospital.
"The Gwinnett County Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate," a statement said. "The GCPD K-9 unit also responded to assist in tracking the suspect(s)."
According to police, witnesses described the suspects as two black males wearing all black clothing with masks.
Police said detectives are working diligently to piece together what led to the shooting.
"The Gwinnett County Police Department is dedicated to finding those responsible for this needless loss of life," a statement said. "We are asking anyone with any information to please contact Gwinnett County Police or Crime Stoppers."
Gwinnett County detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-080729 when reporting information.