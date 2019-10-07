Gwinnett County police have released the identity of a man who was found unresponsive with injuries in his home on Friday evening before later dying at an area hospital.
Police said Sukkee Hong, 49, was found by a family member in the garage at his residence on 5811 Kendrix Ridge Drive in Sugar Hill.
Gwinnett County police said Saturday that officers responded to the home after a family member found the victim in the garage with "significant head trauma." Gwinnett County Fire examined the victim and discovered Hong had been shot in the head. Police said Hong died at the hospital
Detectives are still trying to confirm whether the incident was a robbery.
Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe that Hong was shot by an unknown number of suspects as he was exiting his car inside the garage of the home. Police said Hong owned a check cashing business in Lithonia, and detectives are investigating any relation between the crime and his business.
Detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be left for Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-091941 when reporting information.