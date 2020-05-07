Gwinnett County police said a 51-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his 83-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself at their Lawrenceville area home on Wednesday.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said two people, Russell Fiveash, 51, and June Fiveash, 83, died at the home on the 700 block of Highland Ridge Pte. Police had been called to the residence to perform a welfare check, but found the mother and son pair dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.
"At this time, it appears as though Russell shot and killed June before killing himself," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "June was identified as Russell’s mother. A welfare check was originally called in by a hospice nurse that was scheduled to meet with June. Investigators are continuing to investigate this incident."
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward provided by Crime Stoppers for tipsters whose information results in an arrest and indictment. Anyone who has information to share is asked to reference case No. 20-034449.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.