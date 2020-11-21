Gwinnett County police have identified three people who were killed in a shooting in an area listed as unincorporated Lawrenceville, off Pleasant Hill Road on Saturday.
Police responded to a call about a person being shot on Creek Water Court, near the intersection with Brookcrest Street, at about 3:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find multiple deceased victims. The victims were identified on Sunday as Lawrenceville area residents Eugene McClam, 45, and Robert Caverly, 64, and Arabi resident Steven Finch, 33.
One male was found in a cul-de-sac and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. Two other males were found dead in a nearby home. Police did not specify where each victim was found, but they said McClam and Caverly lived at the home where the shooting occurred.
"The motive for this crime is still under investigation," police said.
Police said Stone Mountain resident Justice R. Lusk, 21, was identified as a suspect in the case. Police said he arrested late Saturday night near the crime scene. He has been charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Gwinnett Jail at about 5:30 a.m.
The scene is in a neighborhood located off Club Drive, between Pleasant Hill Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
