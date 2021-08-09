A woman has been charged with murder in the death of a man who was fatally stabbed at a home on Planters Cove Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville early Sunday morning.
Police have not yet said what led to Lawrenceville resident Ricky Bryant, 34, allegedly being stabbed by Nathalie Stewart, 43, other than to say that officers were called to the scene on a report of a domestic incident. Three children, including two teenagers and an infant, were in the home at the time of the stabbing.
Bryant and Stewart were identified by police on Monday.
"When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-30s suffering from what appeared to be stab wound(s)," Sgt. Michele Pihera said on Sunday. "Officers rendered aid until the Gwinnett County Fire Department arrived on scene. The man died as a result of his injuries.
"Officers learned that the incident involved a woman who was at the scene. She was placed in custody and transported to Gwinnett County Police Headquarters. It’s still unclear what led to the stabbing."
Stewart has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
Pihera said none of the children who were at the home when the stabbing occurred were injured and it was not clear if the teens saw the incident occur. The infant was handed over to family members to be cared for.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
