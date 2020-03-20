Police said an altercation at an apartment complex in unincorporated Duluth became deadly on Thursday night.
Police arrested the suspected shooter, 32-year-old Lawrenceville man Voneric Hill. He was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Police said at 11:29 p.m. on Thursday a man and woman were shot at Fairway View Apartments in Duluth and one died at the scene. Another was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police identified the dead victim as 30-year-old Lawrenceville man Derek Whiteside. Police said a 33-year-old Lawrenceville woman, Evelyn Chairse, was last reported to be at a local hospital being treated for her life-threatening injuries.
Gwinnett County police officers were dispatched at 8 p.m on Thursday night to a call of a person shot. They found the man and woman at the scene with gunshot wounds and began to treat them.
Police said the incident stemmed from a dispute between family members that escalated into violence. Police said specifics of the dispute are not being released at this time.
Hill was charged with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police are not seeking other suspects, but are actively investigating the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.