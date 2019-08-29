Police released the identity of a man who was found shot to death in a hotel room in unincorporated Duluth.
Ivan Pastor-Vital, 31 of Doraville, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a room on the third floor of the InTowne Suites located at 3720 Steve Reynolds Boulevard on Thursday night.
Police said detectives have also identified two suspects, one male and one female, who left with a pair of children. No warrants have been issued and their involvement in the shooting has not been determined.
"We urge the man and woman to come forward and offer any details about the crime," police said in a statement.
Officials said the children that the suspects were allegedly seen taking out of the room are about 1 to 3 in age, and that one of them appeared to be naked. The suspects were also seen allegedly carrying personal belongings out of the room.
Police are still seeking witnesses.
"We still need to locate any additional witnesses to this event who have not yet come forward," an emailed statement said. "Please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477."