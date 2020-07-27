Gwinnett police have identified a burned body that was found in a wooded area off Satellite Boulevard in unincorporated Duluth, and released the last known photos of the victim in an attempt to figure out what happened to him.
Police said the victim was Duluth resident Raul Zapata-Garcia, 47. There have not been a lot of details about how Zapata-Garcia died, but investigators have determined he was shot at least once in addition to his body being burned.
Zapata-Garcia's body was found on a wooded trail near the intersection of Satellite boulevard and West Liddell Road on July 20.
Surveillance camera footage from a convenience store was released by police on Monday to help spur any new leads on what happened to Zapata-Garcia. Police did not specify where the convenience store was located.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and there is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-053547.
