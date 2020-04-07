Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after finding the body of 36-year-old Snellville woman dead in her home on Monday night.
Police said the victim, identified as Natasha Smith, was found at a Snellville home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Police said investigators still have not identified a motive or any suspects.
Police responded at 6:40 p.m. to a home on the 2400 block of Northbrook Road in Snellville after 911 caller reported that he found a woman's dead body, identified as Smith.
Officers found Smith's body in the backyard of the Snellville home. The woman appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. The woman’s boyfriend told officers that he came home and found the woman in the backyard.
Police spoke with witnesses and canvassed the neighborhood for people with information on what happened. At this time, there is no motive available.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or leave an anonymous tip for Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
