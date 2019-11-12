The victim of a fatal, Sunday afternoon car accident on McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee was a Peachtree Ridge High School junior.
Police said Samarah Masih was in her vehicle waiting to exit an apartment complex on McGinnis Ferry Road near Scales Road when a red Dodge pick-up truck hit multiple vehicles before swerving into a private drive where it hit her car.
Police identified the driver of the pickup as 47-year-old Sugar Hill man, Sean Taylor. Police said charges are pending but had not been filed as of Tuesday morning. Taylor was hospitalized at Northside Hospital-Gwinnett after the incident with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The Suwanee Police Department and Lilburn Accident Investigation Unit are working together. Suwanee police spokesperson Robert Thompson said Suwanee may bring in Georgia State Patrol to assist in mapping out the accident.
The accident happened just after 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Residences on McGinns Ferry apartment complex located at 4025 McGinnis Ferry Rd., police said.
A vigil was held for Masih at the apartment complex on Monday night. A memorial with flowers, posters and a portrait of Masih was placed around the stop sign near where the accident occurred.
Peachtree Ridge High School principal Jadd Jarusinski issued a letter to parents and guardians of the school on Monday, saying staff members were notified that day and were asked to watch for struggling students. A crisis team of councilors was also on-hand.
"All of us at Peachtree Ridge High School are deeply saddened by this news and want to be sure our parents are aware of this situation as we know that many of our students heard about this accident and the death of their classmate and friend," Jarusinski wrote.
"We wanted you to be aware of our school community’s loss. I know your thoughts and prayers will be with the family and our school during this difficult time."