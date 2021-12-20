Police have named two family members who were involved in an altercation at a Christmas party that lead to a fatal pedestrian accident in unincorporated Lawrenceville early Saturday morning.
Lilburn resident Ernesto Pelayo, 34, was allegedly driving a black Dodge Ram 3500 that hit Lawrenceville resident Juan Davila, 41, on Great Oaks Drive, near the intersection of Windsor Oak Circle at about 5:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Police said over the weekend that Pelayo and Davila had gotten into a physical fight in the backyard at a Christmas party, and that the fight moved to the street at some point. Pelayo allegedly got into his truck and hit Davila, who was standing in the street, before fleeing the scene.
First responders took Davila to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
In addition to releasing a description of the truck, police also released a photo of Pelayo, who faces aggravated assault and felony murder charges.
A man named Ernesto Pelayo was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail just after noon on Tuesday, but it is unclear if it is the same person since booking information, such as his address and charges he faces, as well as an intake photo were not available as of press time on Tuesday. Gwinnett police spokespersons were also still trying to confirm for the Daily Post if it was the same person as of press time.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
