Gwinnett County police have released the name of a man who was killed this past week at an apartment complex on Ashley Lakes Drive in Peachtree Corners.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said officers were dispatched shortly after noon Friday to a call about a man who had been shot inside one of the apartment buildings. The victim was identified on Saturday as Peachtree Corners resident Malik Werts, 22.
“When uniformed officers responded to the scene, they located one male with at least one gunshot wound who was deceased from his injuries,” Flynn said. “Detectives were immediately called, responded to the scene and have begun the investigation.”
Investigators do not have a description of the suspect, but detectives do believe Werts "was familiar" with the suspect.
“There are no arrests,” Flynn said. “This is still the preliminary process of the investigation. Investigators are still trying to speak with witnesses.”
No motive was available as of Friday, and investigators are trying to find out who called 911 and who found the victim.
Anyone who has information on the suspect is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 20-009770.
