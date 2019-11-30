Gwinnett County police are looking into why a 30-year-old Lawrenceville man was killed — as well as who killed him — early Friday morning while he visited family or friends in the Lilburn area for Thanksgiving.
Patrol units responded to a call about a person who had been shot at 5483 Barnaby Court in Lilburn shortly before 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found Benedicto Granados with gunshot wounds to his upper body.
Granados died after Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services transported him to a local hospital.
“Detectives are still investigating the motive and possible suspect(s) in this case,” Master Police Officer Ashley Wilson said on Saturday.
Police said Granados did not reside at the address of the incident and was visiting friends or family for Thanksgiving.
Police said suspect information is unknown at this time but detectives do not believe the crime is random.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also submit tips at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and does offer cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 19-110229 when providing information.