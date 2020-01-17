Gwinnett County Police said Friday officers have identified two teenage boys suspected of stealing items and vehicles from local gyms, sometimes while wearing wigs and women's clothing.
Gwinnett County detectives linked a series of thefts in November and December of 2019 at Gwinnett gyms.
Detectives said a group of young men, sometimes wearing wigs with long hair, would visit gyms seeking memberships. While at the gym, they would steal car keys from customers and then steal their vehicles in the parking lot. Customers who left credit cards in their cars noticed fraudulent charges shortly after their cars were stolen, police said.
Police noted these thefts at four Gwinnett County gyms between Nov. 27 and Dec. 28:
• Planet Fitness on Nov. 27 at 1900 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain
• Gold’s Gym on Dec. 18 at 860 Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville
• LA Fitness on Dec. 22 at 3420 Buford Drive in Buford
• LA Fitness on Dec. 28 at 6131 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners
A Gwinnett County detective identified two of the suspects as Tarquinnious Mack, 17 from Atlanta, and Dequavis Smith, 18 from Atlanta. Both Smith and Mack have active warrants for theft by taking, financial transaction card theft and financial transaction card fraud.
Police said their current whereabouts are unknown. The Gwinnett County detective heading up the case is looking into the possibility that other suspects could be involved in this crime series.
Police said some of the vehicles have since been recovered in Atlanta.
Police ask citizens with information regarding Smith’s or Mack’s whereabouts to contact detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.