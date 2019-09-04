Police have identified a suspect the said allegedly stole a golf cart, key machine, spray paint and caulking from a shed at a Norcross apartment complex.
Police identified 27-year-old Jaime Gonzalez-Vega as the burglary suspect and have issued warrants for second-degree burglary. His whereabouts are currently unknown, and the golf cart has not yet been recovered, police said.
On Aug. 1, police said a suspect broke into the maintenance shed of an apartment complex on Seasons Parkway in Norcross. While inside the shed, he stole a key making machine and a golf cart, among other items.
While rummaging through the shed, police said the suspect displayed what appears to be repetitive, involuntary movements with his right hand similar to fanning his face.
The golf cart is still unaccounted for and reportedly worth $4,000. It has “Las Palmas” scripted in pink on the blue body. The cart also had rims.
To report information about Gonzalez-Vega's whereabouts, contact GCPS detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Use case number 19-070579 when reporting information.