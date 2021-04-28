Gwinnett County police released the names of six people who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 85 last weekend.
The accident occurred at the I-85 and Interstate 985 split. Police were called to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. on a report that a vehicle was on its side and engulfed in flames.
Drivers who were passing by the crash stopped to try and pull victims from the van. Six people died at the scene of the crash, according to the police.
Those six people were identified on Wednesday.
The victims were identified as Columbus resident Alishia Carroll, 34; Mount Airy resident Kristie Whitfield, 44; Kennesaw resident Ashleigh Paris, 26; Atlanta resident Tina Rice, 53; Norcross resident Normisha Monroe, 38; and Ellabell resident Rose Patrick, 34.
Police previously said that, based on statements collected at the crash scene, another vehicle may have been involved in the crash.
"The Gwinnett County Police Department is continuing to investigate this deadly crash," Cpl. Collin Flynn said on Wednesday. "Investigators are still asking anyone with information or witnesses to come forward who may have seen any other vehicles involved in this accident."
In addition to the six people who died at the scene, several people were taken to hospitals around metro Atlanta and one bystander declined to be transported after they sustained a minor injury.
