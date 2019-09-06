Gwinnett County police are looking for a man they said broke into a Dacula home with an accomplice late last month.
Police identified Steven D. Alvarez, 26, as one suspect in a burglary and theft at a Dacula home on Aug. 26. Warrants for burglary and theft by taking were issued for Alvarez's arrest.
Surveillance camera footage caught two men breaking into the home, part of a new development on Melton Commons Drive. At approximately 3:40 a.m., suspects in a black Ford F150 stole four columns, three vents and an unknown amount of plywood.
Police describe the second suspect as a heavy set white male, about 25 to 29 years old with a beard and a tattoo on his left forearm.
A police report says the officer who responded also spoke to a neighbor who said their flatbed trailer had been stolen approximately three days earlier. It's unclear if the two thefts are related.
Detectives can be reached at 770-513-5300. To leave anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Report information using case number 19-078504.