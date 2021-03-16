Loganville_Homicide.jpeg (copy)

Gwinnett police are looking for information on a shooting that resulted in the death of one person on Foxberry Run in the Loganville area on Saturday.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim who died in a shooting that occurred in the Loganville area early Saturday.

Police said Loganville resident Devond Holmes died from his wounds and that a 16-year-old male was injured in the incident. The two males were shot in a car on Foxbeery Run just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.

“At this time, investigators are still working to identify the motive of this homicide,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said. “They are asking for anyone with information to come forward and provide it to the police. “

Offices found Holmes dead in the car with at least one gun shot wound when they arrived at the scene of the shooting. The teen was also located at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that lead to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters should reference case No. 21-019531.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

