Gwinnett County police released the identity of a 56-year-old Buford man who was killed after exiting his vehicle on Interstate 85 Thursday morning.
Police said the accident occurred early Thursday morning around 4:40 a.m. when Ronald Brown exited a vehicle that was parked on the right shoulder of I-85 southbound near Boggs Road and began crossing multiple lanes of traffic.
According to police, Brown entered into the third lane and was struck by a yellow Toyota RAV4. Police said Brown died at the scene from injuries sustained from the crash, and driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said it is unknown why Brown entered into the roadway at the time he was struck.
Investigators responded to the scene and closed all southbound lanes on I-85 to conduct the investigation. Traffic on Interstate 85 in the area was severely impacted for several hours while the investigation was conducted.