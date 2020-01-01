The Gwinnett County Police Department said detectives are investigating a pedestrian accident involving a Gwinnett Senior Magistrate Judge who died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the accident.
Police said Judge Emily Powell was struck by a vehicle on South Lee Street and West Moreno Street in Buford around 6 p.m. on Dec. 20. A police report said the driver of the vehicle left the scene without contacting police. Police said the driver contacted authorities later. Police are still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed.
Police said Powell was crossing from the south shoulder to the north shoulder of West Moreno Street when she was struck by a truck. Police said Powell sustained serious injuries at the scene and was transported to the hospital. On Tuesday, police said Powell died from her injuries.
Police said circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.
Powell was one of the original Gwinnett County Magistrates and served the court for over 20 years. She attended the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University. She was married with two children. Powell's experience lent her to training and mentoring new judges in Gwinnett County. Powell was also a graduate of Leadership Gwinnett and active with Gwinnett Senior Leadership.
Police ask anyone with information to share in this case to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.