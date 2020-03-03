Gwinnett County police were called to investigate a "domestic-related" death on Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 6 a.m. police said officers were called to investigate a homicide at 2652 Herrington Woods Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Police found a woman's dead body at the apartment complex.
Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were requested.
Police will be providing more updates on the investigation. Check gwinnettdailypost.com for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.