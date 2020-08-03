Gainesville resident Lawrence Gray told a 9-1-1 operator on July 22 that his girlfriend had shot herself in the car in which they were traveling south on Interstate 985 in Buford.
On Monday, Gwinnett police said they believe it was actually Gray, 30, who shot Gainesville resident Katlyn Head, 30, in the vehicle. Instead of treating it as a suicide, they are treating it as a murder, Cpl. Collin Flynn said.
"Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate this incident," Flynn said. "Those detectives meticulously investigated the vehicle and the crime scene to gather evidence. They also spoke with witnesses to gather more information about what occurred in the vehicle.
"Detectives were able to take the information that they gathered to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy was completed and the manner of death in this case was ruled a homicide."
Gray has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and felony murder.
Meanwhile, police are looking for additional witnesses who were on I-985 on July 22 and may have seen what happened between Gray and Head.
Anyone who saw the incident or may have other information related to the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward from Crime Stoppers if information provided by a tipster leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to refernce case No. 20-054116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.