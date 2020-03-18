Police have closed northbound lanes on Interstate 985 in Buford after a fatal crash on Wednesday morning.
Police said lanes are closed south of Buford Drive.
Police urge drivers to use I-85 northbound as an alternate route.
Traffic Alert: 985 NB south of Buford Dr is shut down due to a fatality crash. Use 85 NB as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/mmPW8EQhRg— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 18, 2020
