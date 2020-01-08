Gwinnett County Police said officers are investigating an accident with serious injuries on Burns Road in Lilburn.
Police said the roadway is shut down during the accident investigation. Officials urge drivers to use Lawrenceville Highway as an alternate route.
The accident occurred in front of 4109 Burns Road.
Officers are investigating a serious-injury accident in front of 4109 Burns Road in Lilburn. The roadway is shut down during the investigation. Use Lawrenceville Hwy as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qrJBaaRsGv— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 8, 2020
