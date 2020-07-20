Police have arrested three suspects and charged them with murder in a stabbing death that occurred at an apartment complex in unincorporated Duluth Sunday morning.
Lucas Andres Cruz Guzman was found dead outside a building at the Paramont Apartments complex located at 4201 Pleasant Lake Village Lane just before 5:30 a.m.
"A Good Samaritan saw the male on their way to work and stopped to render aid," police said. "They called 911 and officers arrived a short time later. They located the man and noticed he sustained a traumatic injury to the torso. It is unknown what caused the injury."
Guzman had been at a party when he got into an altercation with the suspects, who have not yet been identified. It is not clear if he knew the suspects before the altercation occurred.
"The altercation continued outside the apartment where the victim was ultimately stabbed multiple times by the suspects," police said. "The suspects were identified and transported to police headquarters for interviews. The three suspects were subsequently charged with the murder of Guzman."
Anyone who has information about the victim's identity or what happened to him is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and offers a cash reward to anyone whose information leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-053249.
