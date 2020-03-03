Gwinnett County police were called to investigate a “domestic-related” death on Tuesday morning.
Police said the victim’s name is 36-year-old Lawrenceville woman Jillian Myles-Walters.
The police department arrested 50-year-old Covington man Arief McKenzie and charged him with felony murder and aggravated assault.
“These individuals had a relationship with each other prior to this incident and the motive is domestic related,” Cpl. Colin Flynn said.
Shortly before 6 a.m. police said officers were called to investigate a homicide at 2652 Herrington Woods Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Police found a woman’s dead body, identified as Myles-Walters, at the apartment complex.
Police said they found her body in the doorway of her home. Police said there were other people inside of the apartment, but no one else was harmed during the incident.
Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit investigated the scene and detectives developed a lead on the suspect’s identity after a few hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.