Georgia State Patrol said on Friday it has filed criminal charges against the driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in the parking lot of a Norcross area QuikTrip gas station Thursday.
GSP said Andrel Treamine Meadows, 42 of Byron, was charged with driving too fast for conditions, following too close, unsecure load and false log at time of inspection. GSP said Meadows' log showed he was off duty at time of accident.
No one else was charged. Meadows told investigators he applied the brakes to avoid a collision and his vehicle began to slide, ultimately causing him to lose control and leave the roadway.
Georgia State Patrol said the tractor-trailer was traveling west on Jimmy Carter Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Brook Hollow Parkway. Traffic was stopped on Jimmy Carter for a traffic signal, a GSP spokesperson said.
The tractor-trailer struck at least two vehicles on Jimmy Carter Boulevard before traveling off the roadway, down an embankment and into the parking lot of a QuikTrip gas station. The tractor-trailer traveled down the embankment, overturned and struck multiple vehicles in the parking lot as it came to final rest.
Georgia State Patrol said 10 vehicles were involved in the incident. Injuries were reported at the time of the investigation, but the severity of the injuries are unknown.
Georgia Department of Transportation reported at approximately 9 a.m. that one lane on Jimmy Carter Boulevard was blocked and expected to be cleared after 10 a.m. GDOT reported there were seven cars involved in the accident.