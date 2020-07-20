burnedbody.jpeg

Gwinnett police said on Monday that the body was found near the intersection of Satellite boulevard and West Liddell Road, which is just south of Gwinnett Place Mall.

Gwinnett County police said a burned body which was found in unincorporated Duluth was also shot, prompting investigators to classify it as a homicide case.

Cpl. Collin Flynn said a man found the body on a wooded trail near the intersection of Satellite boulevard and West Liddell Road and called police at about 11:30 a.m. on Monday. The intersection is just south of Gwinnett Place Mall, and just outside the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District limits.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

"The identity of the deceased person will be withheld until the next of kin is notified," Flynn said.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and there is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-053547.

