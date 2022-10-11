Chandler Richardson and Kemare Bryan.jpg

From left, Chandler Richardson and Kemare Bryan

The suspects in the murder of the Jefferson High School football player who was shot and killed at Sugarloaf Mills last week have been brought back to Gwinnett County to face the charges against them, according to jail records.

Lawrenceville residents Chandler Richardson, 19, and Kemare Bryan, 18, were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The pair face felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt.

