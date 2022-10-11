The suspects in the murder of the Jefferson High School football player who was shot and killed at Sugarloaf Mills last week have been brought back to Gwinnett County to face the charges against them, according to jail records.
Lawrenceville residents Chandler Richardson, 19, and Kemare Bryan, 18, were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The pair face felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah Dewitt.
Dewitt was shot and killed in the parking lot at Sugarloaf Mills, near Dave and Busters, last Wednesday. Police previously said an altercation had taken place between Dewitt, Richardson and Bryan in the parking lot leading up to the shooting.
Richardson and Bryan were arrested in Anderson, S.C. on Oct. 6. Gwinnett police had to go through extradition proceedings to bring the pair back to Georgia to face the charges against them.
A vigil was held in Jefferson for Dewitt. His mother told Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta that her son had been on a date with his girlfriend and that the shooting stemmed from a botched robbery.
“His life just came completely to a screeching halt in seconds,” Dawn Dewitt told the TV station.
Elijah Dewitt’s funeral is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at The Arena at Jefferson High School, which is located at 575 Washington St. in Jefferson.
The family has asked that contributions be made to a fundraising effort in Dewitt’s memory in lieu of flowers, according to his obituary. The family intends to set up a scholarship fund in his name. The fundraising effort listed in the obituary can be found at bit.ly/3SS64tz.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
