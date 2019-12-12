Gwinnett County police are still on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder and armed robbery that occurred in October, and they are renewing calls for the public's help to find the suspect.
Decatur resident Ian Jabar Longshore, 34, is wanted on felony murder and armed robbery charges in connection with the Oct. 4 murder of Sukkee Hong, who was shot as he got out of his car in the garage at his home on Kendrix Ridge Drive in Sugar Hill.
Two other suspects in the murder have been taken into custody already.
"Ian Jabar Longshore has still not been taken into custody," Cpl Collin Flynn said on Thursday. "The Gwinnett County Police Department would like to remind the public that they could receive reward money through Atlanta Crime Stoppers for information leading to Longshore’s arrest."
Anyone who has information on Longshore's whereabouts is asked to call 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. They should refer to Case No. 19-091941.