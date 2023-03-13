Gwinnett County police are calling for information on what happened to a Hispanic woman who disappeared after going out with friends last fall.

Police issued a call for information on he whereabouts of Selena Garcia on Monday. Garcia's family last heard from her on Oct. 7, her sister Zaira Garcia told the Daily Post last week. The 25-year-old told her sister she was going out with friends. Her family has not heard from her since then. Her sister said a message she sent a few days later was marked read, but never responded to.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

