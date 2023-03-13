Gwinnett County police are calling for information on what happened to a Hispanic woman who disappeared after going out with friends last fall.
Police issued a call for information on he whereabouts of Selena Garcia on Monday. Garcia's family last heard from her on Oct. 7, her sister Zaira Garcia told the Daily Post last week. The 25-year-old told her sister she was going out with friends. Her family has not heard from her since then. Her sister said a message she sent a few days later was marked read, but never responded to.
"Detectives have exhausted all leads in this case and are asking anyone with information to come forward," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "Additionally, detectives are interested in speaking to anyone who can provide information about Garcia before or after her disappearance."
The police department's call for information in the Selena Garcia disappearance came days after Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta issued its own call for information on her last Friday.
Garcia was reported missing from her home on Dickens Terrace in Lilburn, and police said she is known to frequent the Lilburn, Norcross and Buford areas. She is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, straight brown hair and multiple tattoos. Her tattoos include a "503" across her fingers on her right hand, "Maria" on the outside of her wrist and a dark green marijuana plant on the top of her hand.
"The last time I spoke with her was around midnight on (Oct. 7)," Zaira Garcia told the Daily Post. "From my conversation with her, I said, 'Hey wha are you doing?' She said, 'I'm hanging out with my friends,' and of course I never asked 'Where are you guys ,' or nothing. I said, 'What are you guys going to do?' She said, 'We're going to go out.' I said, 'Where are you guys going?' She said, 'We're going to go out.' And, that was it."
Selena Garcia had been released from the Gwinnett County Jail the day before her family last heard from her. She had been arrested last July on charges of tampering with evidence, criminal trespass for unlawful purposes, and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
Although Garcia was facing pending criminal charges, her sister believes she would not deliberately intend to make her family worry.
"One thing about my sister, if she knows I'm worried, she's worried," Zaira Garcia said. "So she's like 'Hey don't be worried. I don't want to worry you.' She'll call me and tell me whatever it is that she needs to tell me so that I'm no worried about her. Days went by (and) she didn't answer. I said, 'Hey, I'm worried about you. Can you please tell me that you're OK?'
"Now, she would have told me if she's OK. This was (Oct. 8). I messaged her all the way up to the 15th, and on the 15th, she read my message. She read my message (but) she didn't respond to me and I said, 'Well, that's weird.' That's so weird because she would have responded. Of course, at that time, I already had a feeling that she was in danger because I knew she would have responded."
The concerns of Selena Garcia's family have been heightened by the disappearance of another young Hispanic woman who went missing from the Norcross area last summer, 16-year-old Susana Morales. Police put out two calls for information about Morales' whereabouts, but her remains were eventually discovered in a wooded area off State Route 316 near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line last month.
Police officials have since said they believe Morales was murdered by former Doraville Police Officer Miles Bryant within hours or her disappearance last July.
Anyone who has information about Selena Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information in this case.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220087126.
