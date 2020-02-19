Police arrested two teenage suspects in connection to a deadly shooting that took place near a Duluth gas station on Feb. 5.
Police arrested 19-year-old Silvia Najarro and 19-year-old Jayce Villafana-Diaz, both from Lilburn. Police have charged them with felony murder and aggravated assault. Both suspects were booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on Tuesday.
On Feb. 5, officers found the body of 20-year-old Lawrenceville man Jamun El Winslow shot dead in his vehicle on Club Drive near a Shell gas station.
Police first responded to the call of a person shot shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 5. The Shell gas station is located at 1515 Pleasant Hill Road.
Officers began to canvased the area when they couldn’t find him at the crime scene. The preliminary investigation indicated that a man, identified as Winslow, was shot at the gas station and drove from there down Club Drive where officers later found his body.
Police said Winslow was located in front of apartments at 3740 Club Drive. Police said Winslow’s car, a silver passenger car, was found in the roadway with damage from a possible accident.
Officers approached the vehicle and located Winslow dead inside.
Police said detectives are still seeking information about this case through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.