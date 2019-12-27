Gwinnett County Police said detectives identified and arrested two suspects accused of robbing a teenager of his iPhone and Apple AirPods in the bathroom of a Snellville Publix.
The suspects are two 18-year-old Snellville men, Roderick Doral Fountain and Alim Njai Yilla.
Each suspect was charged with one count of robbery. Both have records of arrets dating back to more than one year ago.
Fountain has four previous arrests on record, dating back to November 2018 when he was charged with simple assault of a public school system employee. Jail logs indicated he had not been released as of Friday morning.
Yilla was also charged with robbery and has multiple arrests dating back to October 2018. Yilla matches the description the victim gave police with cursive letters tattooed above his left eye. Yilla had also not been released by Friday morning.
Police said on Nov. 9 the two men confronted and blocked a teenager from leaving a Publix bathroom, located on 3550 Centerville Highway in Snellville. Police said the victim was done using the bathroom when he was confronted by two strangers. The suspects blocked the exit and refused to let the teen leave until he gave them his iPhone and AirPods, police said. Once the suspects took the items from the victim, police said they immediately left the store.
The police report provided more details police gathered from the victim. The victim told officers the suspect police identified as Fountain passed the victim on his way out of the bathroom when the victim was walking in. He re-entered with Yilla later while the victim was still inside the bathroom.
The suspect police identified as Yilla allegedly asked the victim if he wanted to make some money, to which the victim responded, "I don't know." He allegedly asked the victim if he went to Shiloh High School, to which the victim said he did not.
Police said Yilla asked if the victim had an Instagram, but the victim would not tell him how to find his Instagram. The victim told both suspects he had to leave when they blocked him from exiting. They asked what he had on him, and the handed over his phone and AirPods.
The victim told his mother, who was in the store, what happened and she reported it to the customer service desk. Publix employees called the police. Both suspects were captured on video surveillance while they were in the store.