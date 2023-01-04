Two Norcross residents have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of the Norcross man who was found dead near the doorway of his home last month.

Nelson Cisneros, 22, died near his home on Stanfield Court in unincorporated Norcross on Dec. 15. At the time, police said he had been shot but they had not identified suspects or a motive for Cisneros' death.

