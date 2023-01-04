Two Norcross residents have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of the Norcross man who was found dead near the doorway of his home last month.
Nelson Cisneros, 22, died near his home on Stanfield Court in unincorporated Norcross on Dec. 15. At the time, police said he had been shot but they had not identified suspects or a motive for Cisneros' death.
On Wednesday, however, Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said detectives identified Norcross residents Requel Rayshawn Johnson, 20, and Antonio Montez Payne, 17, as suspects. They have each been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Gwinnett County Jail records show Johnson was arrested on Dec. 27 and Payne was arrested on Tuesday.
Valle said the Gwinnett County Police Department's Gang Unit as well as the Gwinnett Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit assisted detectives in arresting Johnson and Payne.
The suspects are being held in the county jail without bond.
Police have not yet released the motive for the murder.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
