Gwinnett County Police said Wednesday they arrested a suspect in the burglary of a tackle and bait shop that occurred on Aug. 18.
Police arrested Douglas "Wayne" McDaniel, 50 of Buford, on burglary charges. Police said officers assigned to the North Precinct located McDaniel at a cemetery on North Church Street in Buford. He was arrested without incident and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.
Officials said McDaniel allegedly used a rock to break a glass door at Nalleys II, which is located at 5671 Shadburn Ferry Road. The incident report states video footage from the store shows a man walking onto the property at about 2:15 a.m. and entering the store at about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 18.
He was reportedly dropped off by someone driving a Ford Ranger, which circled the area before picking him back up after the man left the store. The driver has not been identified, police said. The Ford Ranger is described as being an extended cab pickup truck with a broken rear side window that was covered with either plastic or cardboard. Police are hoping information from the public can help identify the driver of the truck.
The incident report states video surveillance footage shows a man leaving the store at about 2:25 a.m.