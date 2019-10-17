Gwinnett County police have arrested one man accused of shooting a father and his 10-year-old son in the Snellville area Thursday morning, but they are still looking for a second suspect.
Jacobi Chomicki, 17, was arrested late Thursday morning. Jail records show he was charged with: aggravated assault; kidnapping; armed robbery; burglary with intent to commit a felony; burglary with intent to commit a theft; possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; and theft by receiving stolen property.
Police said officers first encountered Chomicki and another person when police attempted to pull over what appeared to be a suspicious vehicle on Summer Wood Drive around 7 a.m. Both suspects fled on foot from the cops.
About a half-hour later, police got the call about the father and son who had been shot.
“The homeowner encountered the suspect in his garage attempting to steal a bicycle,” police said in a statement. “The homeowner confronted the suspect, who produced a handgun and shot at the victims, then fled on foot. The shooting suspect matched the description of one of the suspects who originally fled the suspicious vehicle.”
Police said neither the father or his son had life-threatening injuries.
Officers tracked down Chomicki later in the morning.
“A large perimeter was set up by responding officers. In addition to uniform patrol officers, the K-9 Unit, a small SWAT element, and the Aviation Unit participated in the search,” police said. “At about 9 a.m., (a) K-9 tracked a suspect to a vehicle parked at the back of a residential property on Lenora Road.”
Chomicki was bitten by the K-9 while he was being arrested. Police said he was checked out at the scene by an ambulance crew and then taken to the Gwinnett County police headquarters.
Police said Chmocki is a suspect in several unspecified crimes in the county. It was not immediately clear Thursday if all of the charges filed against him after the shooting were related solely to that incident, or if he was charged for other crime incidents as well.
Anyone who information on the case, including the identity and location of the other suspect who was in the car with Chomicki at 7 a.m., is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.