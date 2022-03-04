Don Wardlaw, right, is shown with his son and daughter in this family photo. Gwinnett County police announced on Friday that sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect accused of shooting Wardlaw, and causing his death in January.
A Lithonia man accused of killing a Stone Mountain man who was shot and ran into a tree on Rockbridge Road in January has been arrested on multiple charges, including murder, Gwinnett County police announced on Friday.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Gwinnett sheriff's deputies arrested Michael Charles Jackson, 58, on Thursday. Jackson is accused of allegedly killing Don Wardlaw, 46, on Jan. 27.
Police homicide detectives took out warrants on Jackson on Wednesday with worked with the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit on a plan to take him into custody.
"In a collaborated effort, both the GCSO Fugitive investigators and the GCPD Homicide detectives served the arrest warrants at Jackson’s residence, all in less than 24 hours from warrants being obtained," Valle said. "Jackson was placed under arrest without incident, transported to the Gwinnett County Detention Center and is held without bond."
Jackson has been charged with malice murder, murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a roadway.
On. Jan. 27, police were called to a home on Rockbridge Road on a report of a single vehicle accident in which a car driven by Wardlaw hit a tree in the home's front yard. Officers found Wardlaw dead in the car and discovered that he had been shot.
Wardlaw's sister-in-law set up a GoFundMe campaign at bit.ly/35SQLxn to raise money to help his two children and his widow. The campaign has so far raised $14,810 of a goal to raise $25,000.
