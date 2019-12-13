Gwinnett County police said detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to a Dec. 10 homicide in unincorporated Suwanee.
Police arrested 23-year-old Lawrenceville man Jose Rivera and charged him with aggravated assault and felony murder. Police said an alleged altercation occurred Monday night at a house party in a home on Taylor Road and left 20-year-old Lawrenceville man Christopher Morand dead.
Police said motive is still being investigated and detectives urge anyone with information to call the police department at 770-513-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Though the incident occurred Monday night, police weren’t called to the scene until Tuesday morning. Police said they received credible information that a person was shot at a home located at 528 Taylor Road.
Multiple people told detectives that a party took place at the residence Monday night. Police said those witnesses provided detectives with information that the victim was shot after getting into an altercation with other people who were attending the party.
Officers discovered Morand's body after searching the location. Police said evidence indicated he was the victim of a homicide.
Detectives encourage anyone with more information about the incident to come forward. Reference case number 19-113702 when reporting information.