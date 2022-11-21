A Bethlehem woman is facing murder charges in the death of a man whose body was found near a roadway in unincorporated Duluth over the weekend, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said officers were called to the 3400 block of Forest Knoll Court at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday on a report of an unknown medical situation. Police arrived to find Mario Acosta-Chavez deceased and lying on the ground near the roadway. Officers and paramedics found a gunshot wound on Acosta-Chavez's body.

