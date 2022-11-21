A Bethlehem woman is facing murder charges in the death of a man whose body was found near a roadway in unincorporated Duluth over the weekend, according to Gwinnett County Police.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said officers were called to the 3400 block of Forest Knoll Court at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday on a report of an unknown medical situation. Police arrived to find Mario Acosta-Chavez deceased and lying on the ground near the roadway. Officers and paramedics found a gunshot wound on Acosta-Chavez's body.
Bethlehem resident Erika Garcia, 35, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault on Sunday morning, according to jail records.
Police have not said how Garcia and Acosta-Chavez may have been tied to each other or what led up to the shooting.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220094771.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
