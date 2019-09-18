Police have apprehended a man suspected of stealing a golf cart and other supplies from a apartment complex's storage shed last month.
Jaime Gonzalez, 27 of Chamblee, was booked at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday morning on charges of second-degree burglary.
Police said he was taken into custody in DeKalb County Jail and transported to Gwinnett County.
On Aug. 1, police said Gonzalez broke into the maintenance shed of an apartment complex on Seasons Parkway in Norcross. While inside the shed, he stole a key making machine and a golf cart, among other items.
While rummaging through the shed, police said the he displayed what appears to be repetitive, involuntary movements with his right hand similar to fanning his face.
This is the fifth time Gonzalez has been booked in Gwinnett County Jail since 2016. His first arrest was related to warrants issued by Dunwoody Police, followed by repeat probation violations and traffic citations. He was last booked in June 2018 on two probation violations.
Police did not say whether the golf cart was recovered. The golf cart is reportedly worth $4,000. It has “Las Palmas” scripted in pink on the blue body with rims.